Emirates airline profits down a massive 83 percent in past year

Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline, said yesterday its profits fell by more than 80 percent to $340 million USD last year as it grappled with a slump in demand linked to a range of headwinds, from political upheaval and terrorism in Europe to tougher travel restrictions to the US.

Emirate airline Source: Seven Sharp

Emirates Group, which operates the airline, said overall profits for the company were down 70 percent to $670 million USD.

In its earnings report, the company said profits were affected by heightened immigration concerns, terror attacks in several European cities, such as London and Paris, an attempted military coup in Turkey and uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

It also cited a strong US dollar against currencies in major markets.

Specifically, the airline's profits dipped to 1.25 billion dirhams ($340 million USD) compared to 7.13 billion dirhams ($1.9 billion USD) the year before.

Its earnings report covers the period of April 2016 through the end of March 2017.

Airline analyst John Strickland of JLS Consulting said he expects the airline will keep a tighter rein on its capacity growth in the short to medium term, but that the company's more than 30-year history proves it can withstand numerous shocks.

"It has demonstrated recently its willingness to act commercially and take tough decisions with regards to its recent announcement of US flight capacity cuts," Strickland said.

Emirates carried some 56 million passengers in 2016-2017 compared to 52 million passengers the previous year.