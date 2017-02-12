 

Emergency warnings issued across NSW as catastrophic bushfires spread through state

An emergency warning has been issued for a huge bushfire spreading in New South Wales during an extreme heatwave.

An emergency warning is issued for a huge bushfire near the town of Dunedoo in the state’s west during an extreme heatwave.
Source: Nine

The large blaze is burning east of Dunedoo in Central West New South Wales, the Rural Fire Service said.

"People in the area of Urabry and Turill should leave now towards Cassilis if the path is clear," the latest update reads.

The fire is burning in catastrophic conditions, and is spreading quickly, making it difficult for firefighters to contain, the Fire Service advised.

People in the area are being sent emergency alert telephone messages from the Fire Service.

Earlier today firefighters were preparing for catastrophic fire conditions across NSW as weather forecasts suggested the region was set to break even more temperature records would be broken in southern Queensland. 

"These are unprecedented conditions not only in NSW but Australia, and worse than the forecast for Black Saturday in Victoria," said NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons at a briefing today.

Black Saturday was the day of the 2009 Victorian bushfires, the most devastating fires in Australian history.

As of about 1pm today over 1000 firefighters were battling 76 bushfires across NSW, 26 of which were not contained.

