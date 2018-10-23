 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Emergency crews struggling to rescue 18 trapped coal miners in China

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia

Emergency crews are struggling to rescue 18 coal miners trapped underground in eastern China following a collapse inside the shaft three days earlier.

Three miners were killed by falling rocks in Saturday's accident in Shandong province that also destroyed part of a drainage tunnel.

State media today showed ambulances standing by at the mine entrance and crews equipped with oxygen tanks heading underground.

More than 300 people were working inside the mine at the time of the collapse, and most were successfully lifted to safety.

China long had the world's deadliest coal mines but safety has improved considerably with more modern equipment, better training and the closure of most of the smallest, most dangerous mines.

China relies heavily on coal for energy and heating.

A worker is carried on a stretcher out of the Longyun coal mine in Yuncheng County. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:12
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
2
National Party support drops below Labour in latest 1 NEWS poll
3
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.
Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council
4
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down this afternoon after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney.
Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to rapturous applause from excited fans in Fiji
5
Poll: Jacinda Ardern surges to highest rating ever as preferred PM, at Simon Bridges' expense
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:50
Not everyone is happy, however, with some of her MPs using violent language to express this.

UK PM Theresa May pleads for support, says Brexit deal is 95 per cent done
00:43
The former US president spoke about believing in a ‘fact-based reality’ while in Los Angeles today.

Barack Obama delivers biting critique against Trump Administration's 'corrupt politics' at Las Vegas rally
00:22
The president said he will know more information about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi very soon because of the top intelligence people in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Trump not satisfied with Saudi explanations about journalist Khashoggi's death
00:30
Papali'i said he's making the most of the opportunities given to him on and off the field.

Watch: All Blacks rookie Dalton Papali'i soaks up Japanese culture ahead of potential Test debut