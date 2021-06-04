Embattled Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu breaks silence, lashes out at opponents planning his ouster

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has broken silence for the first time since yesterday's announcement, when opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, declared they had reached a deal to form a new government.
Writing on Twitter, he urged right-wing Knesset members to "oppose this dangerous left-wing government".
He also said Bennett had "sold the Negev to Ra'am," referring to the Islamist party.
Netanyahu's opponents today pushed for a quick vote to end his record-setting rule, racing to head off what's expected to be a frantic push by the premier and his allies to derail the newly announced coalition.
The anti-Netanyahu bloc announced the coalition deal just before a deadline at midnight yesterday. The agreement triggered a complex process that is likely to stretch over the next week.
The coalition commands a razor-thin majority of 61 votes in parliament.
Now the question is whether the group's votes will hold together to name a new parliament speaker.
The speaker would preside over a Knesset vote required to confirm the new government.
Under the coalition agreement, Lapid and Bennett will split the job of prime minister in a rotation.
Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, is to serve the first two years, while Lapid is to serve the final two years - though it is far from certain their fragile coalition will last that long.
The historic deal also includes a small Islamist party, the United Arab List, which would make it the first Arab party ever to be part of a governing coalition.
Netanyahu, desperate to remain in office while he fights corruption charges, is expected to do everything possible in the coming days to prevent the new coalition from taking power. If he fails, he will be pushed into the opposition.