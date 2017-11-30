 

'Embarrassed and ashamed' - fired NBC host Matt Lauer breaks silence on allegations

Source:

1 NEWS

A day on from being let go from NBC as co-host of Today following a complaint of "innapropriate sexual behaviour," Matt Lauer has broken his silence. 

He was fired from his position as co-host of NBC's Today Show.
Source: NBC Today

Mr Lauer released a statement which was posted on Twitter by NBC, where he said there are "no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have created." 

"To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry." 

He said some of the allegations were "untrue". 

Matt Lauer, a breakfast TV host, has been sacked over sexual misconduct claims.
Source: 1 NEWS

"But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort.

"It is now my full time job," he said. 

Savannah Guthrie had only just heard the news when she was forced to go on air.
Source: Reuters

His former co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement to viewers yesterday announcing his departure from the show and network, and said that she was "devastated."

Ms Guthrie was visibly emotional and said she had only found out moments before going live. 

