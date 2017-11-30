'Embarrassed and ashamed' - fired NBC host Matt Lauer breaks silence on allegations

A day on from being let go from NBC as co-host of Today following a complaint of "innapropriate sexual behaviour," Matt Lauer has broken his silence.

Mr Lauer released a statement which was posted on Twitter by NBC, where he said there are "no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have created."

"To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry."

He said some of the allegations were "untrue".

"But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort.

"It is now my full time job," he said.

His former co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement to viewers yesterday announcing his departure from the show and network, and said that she was "devastated."