'Embarrassed and ashamed' - fired NBC host Matt Lauer breaks silence on allegations

Source:
A day on from being let go from NBC as co-host of Today following a complaint of "innapropriate sexual behaviour," Matt Lauer has broken his silence.
Mr Lauer released a statement which was posted on Twitter by NBC, where he said there are "no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have created."
"To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry."
He said some of the allegations were "untrue".
"But there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.
"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort.
"It is now my full time job," he said.
His former co-host Savannah Guthrie read a statement to viewers yesterday announcing his departure from the show and network, and said that she was "devastated."
Ms Guthrie was visibly emotional and said she had only found out moments before going live.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news