 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Emails show Moscow lawyer who met Donald Trump Jr. was tied to Russian officials

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

The Moscow lawyer said to have promised Donald Trump's presidential campaign dirt on his Democratic opponent worked more closely with senior Russian government officials than she previously let on, according to documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

Scores of emails, transcripts and legal documents paint a portrait of Natalia Veselnitskaya as a well-connected attorney who served as a ghostwriter for top Russian government lawyers and received assistance from senior Interior Ministry personnel in a case involving a key client.

The data was obtained through Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky's London-based investigative unit, the Dossier Center, that is compiling profiles of Russians it accuses of benefiting from corruption.

The AP was unable to reach Veselnitskaya for comment. Messages from a reporter sent to her phone were marked as "read" but were not returned.

Veselnitskaya has been under scrutiny since it emerged last year that Trump's eldest son, Donald Jr., met with her in June 2016 after being told by an intermediary that she represented the Russian government and was offering Moscow's help defeating rival presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Veselnitskaya has denied acting on behalf of Russian officialdom when she met with the Trump team, telling Congress that she operates "independently of any government bodies”.

But the Dossier Center's documents suggest her ties to Russian authorities are close - and they pull the curtain back on her campaign to overturn the sanctions imposed by the US on Russian officials.

For example, the emails show that Veselnitskaya was mixed up in the Russian government's attempt to extract financial information from the former law firm of Bill Browder, the American-born British businessman who was a longtime critic of the Kremlin.

An October 31, 2017, email shows Veselnitskaya's office preparing a draft version of Russian Deputy General Prosecutor Mikhail Alexandrov's affidavit to Cypriot authorities. "This is needed by tomorrow," she wrote a subordinate.

Two weeks later, a finalised version of the same document was sent by a Russian diplomatic staffer to a Cypriot counterpart, the Dossier Center's files show.

Browder, who has often clashed with Veselnitskaya in and out of court, said this reinforced the idea that she was enmeshed with Russian officialdom.

"If her office is drafting replies for Russian-Cyprus law enforcement cooperation, in my opinion that effectively shows that she's an agent of the Russian government and not an independent lawyer as she claims," he said in a telephone interview.

In a written statement, the Russian Embassy in Cyprus called the AP's question a "provocation" and said it had "no idea who is Nataliya Veselnitskaya and what she sends or doesn't send to the Cypriot Officials."

Alexandrov, reached at the prosecutor-general's office, refused to speak to the AP.

Veselnitskaya appears to have gotten government support too.

When Swiss officials arrived in Moscow on September 2015 to interrogate Denis Katsyv, one of her key clients, they were met not just by Veselnitskaya but by Lieutenant Colonel A. V. Ranchenkov, a senior Interior Ministry official previously known for his role investigating the Russian punk band Pussy Riot.

Ranchenkov devoted a chunk of the interview to questions about the legality of Browder's actions, according to a transcript of the interrogation reviewed by AP.

The Russian Interior Ministry did not return messages seeking comment.

The emails also show how Veselnitskaya tried to extend her influence to the United States, where she was working to overturn the Magnitsky Act, a sanctions law that was championed by Browder after his lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, died under suspicious circumstances in a Russian prison.

Moscow responded to the sanctions with a ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian orphans. That prompted lobbyists to court groups such as Families for Russian and Ukrainian Adoption Including Neighboring Countries, or FRUA, a charity that supports families who adopt children from former Soviet bloc nations. The idea was to use the issue of adoptions to help them reverse the sanctions.

Jan Wondra, FRUA's chairman, said she attended a meeting in Washington on June 8, 2016 with a group of people that included Rinat Akhmetshin, a Russian-American lobbyist who was working with Veselnitskaya to overturn the sanctions.

The group told her there was evidence that the Magnitsky Act was propelled by bogus claims spread by Browder, Wondra said. It promised that the revelation could lead to the overturning of the Russian adoption ban.

Wondra told the AP she was suspicious and feared that the lobbyists wanted FRUA's endorsement for their own purposes.

'My antennae were out. I looked at this as an attempt to put public pressure on Congress to rescind all or a part of the Magnitsky Act," she said, emphasizing that she spoke only for herself, not her organization. "The conclusion I drew was that FRUA should not participate. And we didn't."

Akhmetshin, who would join Veselnitskaya at the Trump Tower meeting the next day, declined comment.

The emails obtained by AP leave some unanswered questions.

In particular, the Dossier Center's investigation turned up almost no messages about the Trump Tower meeting itself. The group said it received only a few messages dealing with the media queries when the meeting became public in mid-2017.

There's no mention either of the Russian hack-and-leak operation that began rattling the Democrats immediately following Veselnitskaya's visit.

In this file photo taken on Sunday, April 22, 2018, Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Moscow, Russia.
Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Heartbreaking photo shows endangered killer whale carrying its stillborn calf for hours off US coast
3

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow
4

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police
5

Auckland police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:53
Fire officials have released redacted audio of a 911 call after what was a reported overdose suffered by singer Demi Lovato.

Woman asks paramedics not to use sirens while calling ambulance for Demi Lovato in released 911 call
01:30
Veterinarian Irene Mavrakis has treated 70 animals at her clinic, three to four times as many as she would during a normal week.

'Crying all the time' - injured pets treated at seaside clinic after Greek wildfires
FILE- In this file photo taken on Saturday, April 30, 2005, Kenya Wildlife Services wardens hold a fully grown 30 year old female black Rhino, after it was darted at Nairobi National Park. A Kenyan wildlife official on Friday, July 13, 2018 says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park hundreds of kilometers away. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim, File)

'Shame, shame' - endangered rhino mauled by lion dies in Kenya, tenth to die in botched transfer
00:30
The volcano on Ambae has been erupting since last September, however ash falls reached an extreme level this week, forcing residents to be evacuated.

Video: Eerie scenes as ash from erupting volcano turns day into night in Vanuatu, entire island evacuated

Aussie woman who murdered partner, chopped up body, jailed for at least 20 years

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A Queensland woman will spend at least 20 years in jail for murdering her de facto partner, chopping up his body, and dumping and torching his headless torso on the side of a road.

Lindy Yvonne Williams, 60, had denied murdering George Gerbic on the Sunshine Coast in September 2013, but admitted dumping and setting fire to his torso.

Today, a Brisbane Supreme Court jury found her guilty of murder, rejecting her account that she acted in self defence in killing Mr Gerbic during a fight at their home.

Mr Gerbic's torso was found burning on the side of Cedar Pocket Road near Gympie, around 80km from where he was murdered.

His head, hands and legs have not been found, nor has the cause of his death been established.

Williams pleaded guilty to interfering with his corpse at the start of the trial.

She dismembered Mr Gerbic's body with a saw before covering up her actions for 10 months by telling friends and family he was overseas.

"What I found most distressing was the lies you told to George Gerbic's parents," Justice Peter Flanagan said in sentencing Williams.

"The act of cutting up George Gerbic with a saw ... is, on any view, a horrific act."

The jury deliberated for less than a day to reach its verdict.

Court Australia (file picture).
Court Australia (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Hold on to your raincoat and sun glasses as the weekend will be a mix of rain and shine

Video shows man climb onto roof of police vehicle as part of daring escape bid

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Eyewitness video captured a daring escape bid along Wichita Falls highway in Texas yesterday.

A couple driving in Texas captured a dangerous escape bid made by a man being transported to jail. Source: Associated Press

Local news broadcasters report that a man being transported to jail kicked out a back window and climbed on top of a Taylor County Sheriff's patrol car as it traveled down the highway. 

Police officers responded, driving two vehicles on either side of the patrol car.

The vehicle with 31 year-old Martin Estrada on top eventually pulled off to the side of the road, and Estrada attempts to get away.

News reports say the whole incident occurred while Estrada was being transferred from Wichita Falls to Abilene.

It was captured on cellphone video by Jason and Jennifer Mustain, who were driving along the highway at the time.

Estrada's charges include evading arrest, aggravated robbery, and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Topics
World
North America
Crime and Justice