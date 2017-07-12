Emails reveal Donald Trump Jr was told Russia had incriminating information on Clinton

Donald Trump Jr has released an email chain that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

In a statement overnight, Trump's eldest son said he was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent".

The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian Government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

The messages were the latest disclosure to roil the ongoing investigation into potential coordination between Trump's campaign and Russia, which US intelligence agencies have said sought to influence the outcome of the election in Trump's favour.

The emails, dated early June, show Goldstone telling Trump that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, Moscow-based developer Aras Agalarov, had "helped along" the Russian government's support for Trump.

The elder Agalarov was involved with Trump in hosting the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. The two men also had preliminary discussions about building a Trump Tower in Moscow that fell through.