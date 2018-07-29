TODAY |

Emaciated polar bear spotted in Russian city, far from normal habitat

Associated Press
An emaciated polar bear has been sighted in a Russian industrial city in Siberia, far south of its normal hunting grounds.

Emergency officials in the city of Norilsk in a statement yesterday warned local residents about a bear that has been spotted in one city district.

Anatoly Nikolaichuk, chief of the local hunting department, told the Tass news agency said that the last time a polar bear was seen in the area around Norilsk was more than 40 years ago.

He said that local officials will now decide whether they can catch the animal and airlift it back to the north.

Environmentalists say wild animals are suffering from the shrinking hunting environment and the receding ice as the Arctic is getting warmer, and some of them have ventured south in search of food.

Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic.
Large Male Polar Bear, Cape Churchill Arctic. Source: istock.com
