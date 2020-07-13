TODAY |

Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

Source:  Associated Press

The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Benjamin Keough is the son of Lisa Marie Presley. Source: Associated Press

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement to The Associated Press on today that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

Source: TVNZ

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound today in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

