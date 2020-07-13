Elvis Presley's grandson dies aged 27

The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Presley's representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement to The Associated Press on today that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough.

He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

Source: TVNZ

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound today in Calabasas, California.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said in the statement. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."