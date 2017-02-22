Elusive runaway bull's brave bid for freedom ends tragically as it dies on way to shelter

A plucky bull escaped from a slaughterhouse and led police on a wild chase through the streets today, only to die on its way to a shelter.

Police corralled the bull in a backyard in Queens after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull's hide was studded with tranquiliser darts.

A spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of New York City said the bull died en route to one of the agency's care centers.

Police said the bull had escaped from the Aziz halal slaughterhouse.

The bull would have been spared the butcher's knife if it had lived. Mike Stura, the founder of Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, said he was on his way to pick the bull up and take it to his facility.

"I was there trying to get him," Stura said. "This is not the outcome I was hoping for."

The beast's break for freedom was covered live on local TV.

Footage that aired on WABC-TV showed the black bull trotting briskly through a residential neighborhood.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it ripped the door off a car.

Escaped livestock episodes are rare but not unheard of in the city.