Elusive cow escapes trip to New York slaughterhouse, leads cops on low-speed chase

It's not quite the famous Spanish Running of the Bulls festival, but for a few hours today, a New York neighbourhood was turned over the the cows.

The runaway bovine proved quite the elusive character, pounding the streets of Queens for two hours.
Source: Instagram: 1time_izfine_witme

After escaping from a nearby slaughterhouse, a freedom-loving cow led police on a two-hour chase through the streets of Jamaica, Queens, forcing people to flee for safety.

At one stage, DNAinfo reports, it charged through a group of 30 people.

"A cop ran out yelling 'Move! Everybody run!' Then this cow came charging down the street," a DNAinfo New York reporter said.

"I dove behind a door and it ran past."

It was eventually recaptured, with the help of tranquiliser darts.

Remarkably, it's the third time a cow has escaped in the area in the past 14 months.

It's not been reported what will happen with this boisterous bovine. 

