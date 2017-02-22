Elusive cow escapes trip to New York slaughterhouse, leads cops on low-speed chase

It's not quite the famous Spanish Running of the Bulls festival, but for a few hours today, a New York neighbourhood was turned over the the cows.

After escaping from a nearby slaughterhouse, a freedom-loving cow led police on a two-hour chase through the streets of Jamaica, Queens, forcing people to flee for safety.

At one stage, DNAinfo reports, it charged through a group of 30 people.

"A cop ran out yelling 'Move! Everybody run!' Then this cow came charging down the street," a DNAinfo New York reporter said.

"I dove behind a door and it ran past."

It was eventually recaptured, with the help of tranquiliser darts.

Remarkably, it's the third time a cow has escaped in the area in the past 14 months.