Elusive artist Banksy reveals 'work from home' masterpiece

Working from home is becoming a reality for many around the world, including elusive street artist Banksy.

Artist Banksy's latest 'work from home' creation. Source: Instagram/Banksy

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” he said today on Instagram as he revealed his latest creation.

Artist Banksy often uses the symbol of rats in his works. Source: Instagram/Banksy

The artist’s latest piece features drawings of his infamous rats wreaking havoc in his bathroom. Among them, one is seen running on a roll of toilet paper and another is urinating in the toilet.

Banksy has in the past used rats in social commentary pieces across England to signify that graffiti will constantly reappear, just like the rodents. Phrases like Because I’m Worthless and Our Time Will Come has previously accompanied the rodents.