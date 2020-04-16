TODAY |

Elusive artist Banksy reveals 'work from home' masterpiece

Source:  1 NEWS

Working from home is becoming a reality for many around the world, including elusive street artist Banksy.

Artist Banksy's latest 'work from home' creation. Source: Instagram/Banksy

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” he said today on Instagram as he revealed his latest creation.

Artist Banksy often uses the symbol of rats in his works. Source: Instagram/Banksy

The artist’s latest piece features drawings of his infamous rats wreaking havoc in his bathroom. Among them, one is seen running on a roll of toilet paper and another is urinating in the toilet.

Banksy has in the past used rats in social commentary pieces across England to signify that graffiti will constantly reappear, just like the rodents. Phrases like Because I’m Worthless and Our Time Will Come has previously accompanied the rodents.

The rat imagery was inspired by French graffiti artist Blek le Rat.

World
Arts and Culture
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Winston Peters gives details of life in Level 3, hints at 'a whole lot' of businesses returning
2
Covid-19 Pacific Update: No new cases in 24 hours across the region
3
Winston Peters: Border restrictions could be relaxed for 'trans-Tasman bubble' during pandemic
4
Govt to reveal what Level 3 restrictions will mean for New Zealanders
5
Live stream: 1 News at Midday
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hamilton man charged with assault after spitting on police officer

Kiwi philanthropist creates virtual solution amid cancellation of Poppy Appeal during Covid-19

03:43

Covid-19 Pacific Update: No new cases in 24 hours across the region

Live stream: MPs look at Covid-19 epidemic's hit on economic development and trade