Elton John hosts star-studded virtual concert to raise money for health workers

Some of the biggest names in music have virtually come together from their living rooms to raise money for health workers  who are fighting Covid-19 on the front line. 

Elton John hosted the concert

Some of the performers included The Backstreet Boys, who performed together from their five separate houses and included some of their children. 

Other stars including Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl and Mariah Carey played from their sofas and home studios.

The performance ended with a performance from Elton himself on his son's keyboard. 

"When this is all over and done with I'll be out there playing for you again," he said. 

Watch the above video to see some of the performances. 

