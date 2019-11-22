TODAY |

Elon Musk's Cybertruck reveal didn't quite go as planned

The unveiling of Tesla's first electric pick-up truck didn't quite go to plan in California today.

The futuristic looking vehicle was touted by Elon Musk as being extremely tough and one which "won't scratch and dent".

However, when a metal ball was thrown at the "armoured glass" windows to demonstrate this, the windows easily cracked, leaving a spiderweb design behind.

"Well it's not completely smashed," Musk said.

The 'Cybertruck' will have a starting price of $US39,900 and production was expected to begin in late 2021.

Tesla Cybertruck demo. Source: Tesla
