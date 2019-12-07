TODAY |

Elon Musk says he 'most likely' has Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Billionaire SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk says he 'most likely' has contracted Covid-19.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Source: Associated Press

Musk tweeted over previous days about his confusion after receiving both positive and negative tests for Covid-19 using rapid screening.

'Extremely bogus' - Elon Musk seesaws between positive and negative Covid test results as SpaceX delays flight

He tweeted today that despite getting "different results from different labs", "I most likely have a moderate case of Covid.

"My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," he said.

Musk, 49, went on to say sometimes he felt a little better, other times a little worse.

"A little up and down," he said, "Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy and cloudy head than coughing/sneezing."

