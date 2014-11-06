TODAY |

Elon Musk reveals plans for 'symbiosis with artificial intelligence', teasing human trials for Neuralink brain chip

Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk has revealed plans for human "symbiosis with artificial intelligence" during a presentation for his NeuraLink company yesterday.

Musk's latest venture plans on interfacing the human brain with a computer in the hopes of helping those with severe neurological conditions carry out day to day functions.

Human trials are planned for the device which Musk claims has already been tested on a monkey that was then able to control a computer using its brain.

Ultimately, Musk envisages the technology will pave the way for others to possess "superhuman cognition".

According to the BBC, the NeuraLink device is a tiny probe "containing more than 3,000 electrodes attached to flexible threads - thinner than a human hair - which can then monitor the activity of 1,000 neurons."

Musk says the probe, which is small enough to be attached to a specific part of the brain, will be surgically safe.

"It's not like suddenly we will have this incredible neural lace and will take over people's brains," Musk said in a presentation. "It will take a long time."

The full presentation can be viewed in the player above.

