TODAY |

Elon Musk pokes fun at Rocket Lab after space company goes public

Source:  1 NEWS

SpaceX founder Elon Musk couldn't resist poking fun at Rocket Lab after the space company today announced it will publicly list with plans to also offer manned flights.

Elon Musk. Source: Getty

Rocket Lab's deal with US based Vector Acquisition values the company at NZ$5.6 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The combined company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker RKLB and current Rocket Lab shareholders would hold 82 per cent of the company's equity.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi-founded company is launching ambitious plans to move on from satellites and put people in space. Source: 1 NEWS

Musk this afternoon tweeted his congratulations to the like-minded space company, with a light-hearted jab thrown in.

"Looks familiar haha. Nonetheless, the right move. Congrats to Rocket Lab," Musk commented on a Rocket Lab tweet.

"Thanks very much Elon. We've always admired SpaceX and what the team has achieved. We're excited to add Neutron to the family," Rocket Lab replied.

Kiwi chief executive and founder Peter Beck said Rocket Lab had been one of only two private companies to deliver regular and reliable access to orbit.

"This milestone accelerates Rocket Lab's ability to unlock the full potential of space through our launch and spacecraft platforms and catalyses our ambition to create a new multi-billion-dollar business vertical in space applications."

World
Space
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Migrant worker furious, says his visa application wasn't correctly assessed
2
'I'm sick of your tricks, Dad' — Christchurch Lotto winner's family didn't believe he'd won $22.5 million jackpot
3
Auckland KFC worker with Covid-19 says she was never told to isolate, wants apology from PM
4
Should a brand new city be built in New Zealand to take pressure off housing market?
5
Government increases fees for some of those staying in managed isolation
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:03

Communities demand Government inquiry into rural bank closures

Trump's top Republican critic, US Senator Mitt Romney, knocked unconscious in fall
00:28

New laws to be introduced in Victoria to prevent wife killer from being buried next to victim

Minneapolis halts plan for social media influencers to spread info ahead of George Floyd murder trial