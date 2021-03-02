Elon Musk pokes fun at Rocket Lab after space company goes public

SpaceX founder Elon Musk couldn't resist poking fun at Rocket Lab after the space company today announced it will publicly list with plans to also offer manned flights.

Elon Musk. Source: Getty

Rocket Lab's deal with US based Vector Acquisition values the company at NZ$5.6 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of June.

The combined company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker RKLB and current Rocket Lab shareholders would hold 82 per cent of the company's equity.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Musk this afternoon tweeted his congratulations to the like-minded space company, with a light-hearted jab thrown in.

"Looks familiar haha. Nonetheless, the right move. Congrats to Rocket Lab," Musk commented on a Rocket Lab tweet.

"Thanks very much Elon. We've always admired SpaceX and what the team has achieved. We're excited to add Neutron to the family," Rocket Lab replied.

Kiwi chief executive and founder Peter Beck said Rocket Lab had been one of only two private companies to deliver regular and reliable access to orbit.