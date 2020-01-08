Elon Musk celebrates first batch of Tesla made in China with cringeworthy dance moves

Elon Musk, CEO of the Electric vehicle giant, Tesla, today attended a ceremony for handing over the first batch of cars rolled off the American automaker's Shanghai plant, delivering keys to the first group of owners of Tesla's made-in-China products.
The handover ceremony coincides with Tesla Shanghai plant's first anniversary of its groundbreaking ceremony that was held on January 7 last year.
The Shanghai plant is currently capable of producing 3,000 cars per week, all of which are expected to be 100 percent made-in-China by the end of 2020.
Located in Shanghai's Lingang New Area, Tesla's Chinese gigaplant occupies a floor area of 860,000 square meters, and functions as a research, manufacture and sales base. It plans to produce 500,000 pure electric vehicles per year.
As the first foreign automaker that has built a Chinese plant in the wake of China's relaxation of share-holding limits for foreign investors in the automobile sector, Tesla pledged to make the Shanghai plant a role model gigaplant around the world.
"Gigafactory Shanghai will be the first Tesla gigafactory outside the United States, and it will be the most advanced gigafactory as well. We want to make this factory extremely environmentally sustainable, and for this to be a showpiece for the world," said Musk in an interview with the China Central Television one year ago.