Elon Musk celebrates first batch of Tesla made in China with cringeworthy dance moves

Elon Musk, CEO of the Electric vehicle giant, Tesla, today attended a ceremony for handing over the first batch of cars rolled off the American automaker's Shanghai plant, delivering keys to the first group of owners of Tesla's made-in-China products.

The handover ceremony coincides with Tesla Shanghai plant's first anniversary of its groundbreaking ceremony that was held on January 7 last year.

The Shanghai plant is currently capable of producing 3,000 cars per week, all of which are expected to be 100 percent made-in-China by the end of 2020.

Located in Shanghai's Lingang New Area, Tesla's Chinese gigaplant occupies a floor area of 860,000 square meters, and functions as a research, manufacture and sales base. It plans to produce 500,000 pure electric vehicles per year.

As the first foreign automaker that has built a Chinese plant in the wake of China's relaxation of share-holding limits for foreign investors in the automobile sector, Tesla pledged to make the Shanghai plant a role model gigaplant around the world.