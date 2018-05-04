TODAY |

Elon Musk asks judge to toss Thailand cave rescue diver's lawsuit

Associated Press
Elon Musk is asking a California judge to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by a British diver who accused the tech entrepreneur of falsely calling him a paedophile.

Yesterday's court filing argues that "the public knew from the outset that Musk's insults were not intended to be statements of fact."

Musk called diver Vernon Unsworth a "pedo" in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers after Unsworth criticised Musk in a CNN interview in July about efforts to rescue young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Musk and engineers from his rocket company, SpaceX, built a small submarine and shipped it to Thailand to help with the rescue.

The device wasn't used and in the interview, Unsworth called it a "PR stunt."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Source: Associated Press
