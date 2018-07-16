 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Elon Musk apologises to Thai rescue diver he called a 'pedo'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile, saying he spoke in anger but was wrong to do so.

Elon Musk lashed out at Thai football team rescue diver Vern Unsworth on Twitter.

Elon Musk lashed out at Thai football team rescue diver Vern Unsworth on Twitter.

Source: 1 NEWS

There was no immediate public reaction from diver Vern Unsworth to Musk's latest tweets .

Musk's initial tweet calling Unsworth a "pedo" was a response to a TV interview Unsworth gave. In it, he said Musk and SpaceX engineers orchestrated a "PR stunt" by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 Thai soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave. Unsworth said the submarine, which wasn't used, wouldn't have worked anyway.

"My words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths ..." Musk tweeted.

"Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone."

Musk's Sunday tweet, later deleted, had sent investors away from Tesla stock, which fell nearly 3 percent Monday but recovered 4.1 percent on Tuesday.

Unsworth told CNN earlier this week that he was considering legal action. He did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

In his latest tweets, Musk said the mini-sub was "built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader."

Musk has 22.3 million followers and his active social media presence has sometimes worked well for Tesla. The company has said in its filings with the Securities and Exchange

Commission that it doesn't need to advertise because it gets so much free media attention.

But straying away from defending his companies into personal insult brought Musk some unfavorable attention at a time when Tesla, worth more than $52 billion, is deep in debt and struggling for profitability.

In northern Thailand on Wednesday, the 12 Thai soccer players and their coach answered questions from journalists, their first meeting with the media since their rescues last week. Doctors said all are healthy.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:41
2
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

03:06
3
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


01:17
4
James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

00:21
5
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.


01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Line of occasional showers throughout the north, with a fine rest of the day in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

01:38
The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


01:52
Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.