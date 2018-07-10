 

Elon Musk and 'mini-sub' made from spare rocket parts arrives at Thai cave to help with rescue

Tesla founder Elon Musk has arrived in Thailand and spent time inside the caves where there are still boys trapped, saying the miniature submarine he had constructed to aid in the rescue is available should it be needed.

The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Musk had the mini sub, named Wild Boar after the boys' football team, constructed out of spare rocket parts and tested before arriving in Thailand.

Musk shared images on his Twitter account saying he had spent time in "cave 3" at Tham Luang Nang Non, likely meaning the third chamber - a crucial part of the cave system approximately 500m from the entrance.

"Mini-sub is ready if needed," Musk wrote.

Eight of the twelve boys have been rescued so far in the operation with four more getting out of the cave last night.

In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.
Source: BBC

The urgent and dangerous effort has involved the boys diving through the cave's tight and twisting passages, guided by experienced divers.

Authorities have been rushing to extract the boys, aged 11-16, and their coach from the cave as the annual monsoon bears down on the mountainous region in far northern Chiang Rai province.

Four boys and their 25-year-old coach still remain in the complex.

