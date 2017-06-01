Eleven soldiers, eight foreign fighters killed in ISIS siege in Philippines

Foreign fighters including Chechens and Arabs are among Muslim militants who were killed in week long fighting in a southern Philippines city that involved about 500 gunmen aligned with ISIS, the Philippines defence chief said today.

Philippines troops head for a continuing military operation against Muslim militants. Source: Associated Press

A Philippines air force plane dropping bombs on militants killed 11 soldiers and wounded seven others in "friendly fire" as government forces were struggling to rout the assailants in Marawi, the military said.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a televised news conference that eight of the foreign militants slain in intense street combat included a Chechen, a Yemeni and several Malaysian and Indonesian fighters.

Lorenzana said that 25 other militants who died in the fighting had been identified as Filipinos.

There were a total of 120 militants killed since last Tuesday, when a failed government raid to capture one of Asia's top militants in Marawi triggered the siege of the city by the rebels.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the Mindanao region, the southern third of the Philippines, and poured in troops backed by air strikes to push the attackers out of the city.

The Marchetti S-211 jet was on a bombing run over militant positions in Marawi today when one bomb hit army troops locked in close-range combat with the extremists who have taken cover in buildings and houses, military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said. The plane had made three successful bombing runs before dropping the wayward bomb.

Padilla said the military has ordered an investigation of the friendly fire, which reflects the difficulty faced by government forces to contain the insurrection despite their overwhelming number and firepower.

"Despite the stringent procedure followed, there happens even with the best of armed forces, a case of friendly fire hitting our own troops," Padilla told The Associated Press.

Military chief of staff Gen. Eduardo Ano has ordered an investigation partly to prevent another incident, Padilla said, as government forces, backed by more than 30 assault aircraft, continue to advance toward the remaining positions of the militants.