Eleven people killed after gunmen attack bar in Brazil

Associated Press
A gang of gunmen reportedly attacked a bar in the capital of Brazil's northern Para state yesterday afternoon, killing 11 people, according to authorities.

The state security agency confirmed late yesterday that six women and five men died in the incident in the Guama neighbourhood of the Para state capital, Belem.

Police reported that seven gunmen were involved in the attack, which also wounded one person.

In late March, the federal government sent National Guard troops to Belem to reinforce security in the city for 90 days.

On Sunday, five people were killed in the suburbs of Salvador, in Bahia state. According to the G1 website, Bahia's state secretary of security informed that a group of men in a car shot at a teenager and moved to another location nearby where they shot at a woman and a group of people that were standing outside a house. In addition to the five people killed, one was seriously injured in that incident.

Brazil hit a record high of 64,000 homicides in 2017, 70 per cent of which were due to firearms, according to official statistics.

Much of Brazil's violence is gang-related. In January, gangs attacked various areas of Fortaleza, bringing the city to a standstill as commerce, buses and taxis shut down.

Rio de Janeiro, the country's second biggest city, experiences daily shootouts between rival gangs and also between police and criminals, battles that often result in the deaths of innocent bystanders. Fogo Cruzado, a group that monitors shootings in the Rio metropolitan area, says there were 2,300 shootings in Rio and its suburbs during the first 100 days of this year.

Killings attributed to police gunfire in Rio de Janeiro state have reached a record high, rising 18 per cent in the first three months, in a spike partly attributed to a campaign of a zero tolerance for criminals being pushed by state leaders.

One of new President Jair Bolsonaro's main campaign promises was that he would loosen Brazil's strict gun laws, arguing that because criminals are well-armed with illegally obtained guns, "upstanding citizens" should have the right to defend themselves with legally bought guns.

Bolsonaro has made good on that campaign promise with two presidential decrees that make buying guns easier, though federal prosecutors are seeking to get the courts to block that move.

    Seven gunmen were involved in the attack in the Guama neighbourhood of the Para state capital, Belem. Source: Associated Press
