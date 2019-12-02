Eleven people injured, two critically, in New Orleans shooting

New Orleans police say 11 people were shot in an early morning shooting on the edge of the city’s famed French Quarter.

New Orleans police investigate the scene of a shooting. Source: Associated Press

A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made. Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest had been detained.

Police say 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in. Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.