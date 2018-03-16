 

Eleven-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home, mum charged by police

The mother of an 11-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her South Carolina home has been charged with lying to police and improperly disposing of a body, authorities said Wednesday.

Medial staff discoverer the four-month-old had fractures to her ribs, arms, legs and skull when she was admitted last month.

Detectives continue to interview Breanna Lewis and her family and more charges are possible, Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks said today.

Authorities said the 19-year-old mother had initially reported the child had been kidnapped.

"This is just a sad case all around," said Brooks, who called Lewis the "primary suspect" in the death of her daughter.

Lewis called deputies yesterday saying she was attacked and that her baby, Harlee, was stolen from her arms by a man wearing a black coat, toboggan and one glove, according to the sheriff. Brooks added that the mother told them the kidnapping occurred when she went to get the mail Tuesday afternoon.

Lewis' face was bruised and her story initially seemed to check out, so an Amber Alert was issued, Brooks said. But not long after, deputies searching a field near Lewis' home found the baby's body inside a diaper box, according to authorities.

An autopsy was performed on the infant's body Wednesday, but Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser said he is still investigating and isn't releasing the results yet.

Lewis is charged with filing a false police report for lying about an assault, in addition to the charge of improper disposal of human remains, Brooks said. He added that more charges are possible.

Jail officials said they didn't know if she has a lawyer. She was awaiting a bond hearing.

Eleven-month-old baby found dead in a diaper box near her home, mum charged by police


