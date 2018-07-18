Eleven million-tonne iceberg looming over Greenland village is spotted from space

An iceberg that has drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.

A huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. Source: Associated Press

The European Space Agency released an image overnight showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit in northwestern Greenland.

Dozens of residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns that the 11 million-tonne iceberg could break apart, creating high waves that could wash away coastal buildings.

A view of an Iceberg, near the village Innarsui. Source: Associated Press

The image captured July 9 by ESA's Sentinel-2 satellites also shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.