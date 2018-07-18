 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Eleven million-tonne iceberg looming over Greenland village is spotted from space

share

Source:

Associated Press

An iceberg that has drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.

The satellite image, which was captured by Sentinel-2A on July 9, 2018, provided by European Space Agency esa on Tuesday, July 18, 2018 shows a huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland. If the berg breaks apart, waves resulting from the falling ice could wash away parts of the village. (esa via AP)

A huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland.

Source: Associated Press

The European Space Agency released an image overnight showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit in northwestern Greenland.

Dozens of residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns that the 11 million-tonne iceberg could break apart, creating high waves that could wash away coastal buildings.

CAPTION CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER BYLINE In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo, a view of an Iceberg, near the village Innarsuit, on the northwestern Greenlandic coast. Scientists have watched an iceberg four miles long break off from a glacier. The iceberg is allegedly grounded on the sea floor. Residents in houses near the shore are prepared for an evacuation. (Magnus Kristensen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

A view of an Iceberg, near the village Innarsui.

Source: Associated Press

The image captured July 9 by ESA's Sentinel-2 satellites also shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.

Greenland broadcaster KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbour, over the weekend.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The woman said the guards at Villawood used excessive force against her.

New Zealand woman says guards at Sydney's Villawood detention centre used excessive force against her

2

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

3

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

00:17
4
The 21-year-old won the event with a 4.94m jump.

Watch: Kiwi pole vaulter Eliza McCartney breaks NZ record, wins Germany event

01:37
5
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


04:35
The controversy is being hailed as a propaganda victory for the Russian President.

Trump unfazed by broad condemnation of Putin summit, says it went 'even better' than meeting with NATO allies

The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.