Eleven million-tonne iceberg looming over Greenland village is spotted from space

Source:Associated Press
An iceberg that has drifted perilously close to a remote Greenland village is so big it can be seen from space.
A huge iceberg perilously close to the village of Innaarsuit on the west coast of Greenland.
The European Space Agency released an image overnight showing the giant iceberg just off the coast of Innaarsuit in northwestern Greenland.
Dozens of residents were evacuated to higher ground last week due to concerns that the 11 million-tonne iceberg could break apart, creating high waves that could wash away coastal buildings.
A view of an Iceberg, near the village Innarsui.
The image captured July 9 by ESA's Sentinel-2 satellites also shows several other large icebergs in the vicinity.
Greenland broadcaster KNR reported that strong winds and elevated tides moved the iceberg northward, away from the harbour, over the weekend.
