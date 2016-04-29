Eleven dead after roadside bomb hits passenger bus in Afghanistan

A roadside bombing hit a passenger bus in western Afghanistan today, killing at least 11 people, as militants launched a coordinated attack on a city in the country's east, setting off gunbattles with Afghan troops, officials said.

The morning attack in western Farah province took place in the Bala Buluk district and also wounded 31 people, all civilians, according to Abdul Jabar Shahiq, the provincial health department chief. There were women and children among the casualties.

The bus was on its way from Herat province toward the capital, Kabul, when it hit the roadside bomb, Shahiq said.

Details were sketchy for the attack in eastern Afghanistan, where militants launched a coordinated assault Tuesday on Jalalabad, the provincial capital of Nangarhar, according to local officials.

Zabihullah Zemarai, a member of the provincial council, said there was first a car bombing — likely an explosion set off by a suicide car bomber — near the city's provincial hospital and health department, followed by gunfire.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the target appeared to be the provincial refugee and repatriation department, which is also located in the same area of the city.

He could not provide any detail on possible casualty figures as fighting was still underway at the department compound.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. In Nangarhar, both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS have been active.

The Taliban also have a strong presence in Farah, especially in Bala Buluk where they often plant roadside bombs to target government officials or Afghan security forces. Such attacks often end up inflicting significant casualties among civilians.