Elephant kills Australian tourist camping in Namibia

An elephant has killed a 59-year-old Australian man in Namibia, the country's tourism ministry says.

In a Facebook post the ministry said the man was killed near the Huab river in the Kunene region where a group of tourists were camping yesterday morning.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and highly regrettable. It has thus far been established that the area in which the group of tourists were camping is not a designated camping site," the post said.



It said a ministry and police investigation was underway.



"Among other things we also want to establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide."



The ministry urged tourists to always be cautious and adhere to the rules and regulations put in place for their safety.



"Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased."

