Elderly woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Prince William, Kate's motorcade

Royal protection policies are set to be reviewed after an 83-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s convoy.

Irene Mayor underwent major surgery today after being hit by a police officer riding a motorbike which was said to have been travelling on the wrong side of the road, BBC reports.

The motorbike was in front of a Range Rover carrying Prince William and his wife Kate who say they are deeply concerned for Mrs Mayor.

The royal couple have now reached out to offer their "very best wishes" to the pensioner, who is being treated for serious injuries and is in a stable condition.

An official statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon.

"Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

A witness says the motorcyclist wasn’t going fast but Mrs Mayor managed to get clipped by the bike's wing mirror.

"She went spinning to the ground and was left with a severe cut to the back of her head," a witness told BBC.

Mrs Mayor’s sister Joyce says she "could so easily have been killed" and the family have called for a review of safety surrounding the Royal Family’s travel arrangements.

The Royal couple were on their way to the Garter Day ceremony at Windsor and did not stop at the scene due to security policies.