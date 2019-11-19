Elderly Sydney hoarder trapped under rubbish pile for 16 hours

An elderly Sydney woman was trapped for 16 hours under a rubbish pile, after it fell on top of her at her home.

Emergency responders said the situation was so extreme they used the same training used while searching for survivors in New Zealand in the wake of the Christchurch earthquakes.

Firefighters were forced to break through a side window to get into her Canley Vale house, with massive piles of trash almost crushing them, too, according to Nine News.

The woman's husband sleeps in his car outside because of the mess, authorities said. He raised the alarm when he couldn't get a hold of his wife on her mobile.