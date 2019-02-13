Elderly Queensland woman charged with four-year-old boy's 1960s murder

A woman has been charged with the the murder of a four-year-old boy 50 years ago and forensic police are searching a home on Brisbane's southern outskirts for evidence.

Source: istock.com

Police say the 76-year-old woman is due to appear in Richmond Magistrates Court today.



Police started a murder investigation after receiving a tip-off in August about the disappearance and suspected death of the boy from Inala between 1968 and 1970.

