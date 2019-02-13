TODAY |

Elderly Queensland woman charged with four-year-old boy's 1960s murder

Source:  AAP

A woman has been charged with the the murder of a four-year-old boy 50 years ago and forensic police are searching a home on Brisbane's southern outskirts for evidence.

Source: istock.com

Police say the 76-year-old woman is due to appear in Richmond Magistrates Court today.

Police started a murder investigation after receiving a tip-off in August about the disappearance and suspected death of the boy from Inala between 1968 and 1970.

Homicide detectives, the Child Trauma Unit and Inala Child Protection Unit investigators are taking part in the search and questioning people.

