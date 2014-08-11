Elderly man who wanted to see snow rescued from Aussie mountain

Dave Love was at the counter to order when he spotted the elderly man next to him looking desperately for spare change to pay for his food, NZ Herald reports.

Mr Love not only paid for the meal, he also handed the widower a $20 note "for [his] next coffee".



The elderly man, Bert, told the kind-hearted tradie he was on his last $20 before he had stepped in.



The 42-year-old said the older man had reminded him of his own father, who had passed away.