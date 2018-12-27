Elderly man charged over fatal shooting of his son on Christmas Day

The joy of Christmas Day has turned into a tragedy for one family in the US after an elderly father allegedly killed his son following a heated argument.

Guy Vickery, 82, allegedly shot his son Benjamin, 50, in the upper body after a long-term family feud came to a head, Fox News reports.

He was transported to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where he later died.

Vickery could see up to 30 years in prison after being arrested and charged over his son's death.

In 2000, police were called after the younger Vickery, then aged 31, assaulted his father, then 63, outside his home. Benjamin was then shot in the shoulder, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Charges against Benjamin were eventually dropped in that incident.