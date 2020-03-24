Elderly man accused of murdering 81-year-old partner in Gold Coast axe attack

An 82-year-old Australian man charged with murdering his elderly partner may have used an axe and a belt in the tragic attack at a Gold Coast home.

Queensland Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn says the woman, 81, was found dead at their home yesterday afternoon.

The couple's daughter walked into the shocking scene after she dropped into their home because no one there had picked up her phone calls.

Her father was at the home and was taken to hospital, where he's being held under police guard.

“It's very difficult to see people this age, one murdered and (another) facing the courts for such a serious offence," Ahearn told reporters.

"It's a tragic set of circumstances ... with a tragic outcome."

It's uncertain when the woman died, with police suspecting she may have been killed as early at 6pm local time on Wednesday night.

An axe and a belt found at the home are being examined by detectives.

Officers are reluctant to comment on the severity of the dead woman's injuries.

Detective Inspector Ahearn said it was appropriate to wait for a post-mortem examination.

"Suffice to say there was some blood at the scene," he said.

The man doesn't have any significant physical injuries, but is undergoing toxicology tests at Gold Coast University Hospital.

He described him as being in "a distressed state" and refusing to answer questions from police.

Detectives haven't established a motive but they're looking into the man's mental health, the woman's medical condition before her death, and whether the man may have been under the influence of a substance.

Police have never dealt with the couple before in relation to any domestic violence matters.

Detective Inspector Ahearn wouldn't confirm reports the woman had Parkinson's disease or that her partner had dementia.

He also refused to comment on reports the woman may have asked the man to end her life.

"There's various avenues of inquiry being examined to try and determine what was the reason for this lady losing her life," he said.

"We're confident that there is no third party (involved)."

Detective Inspector Ahearn said the couple's family were cooperating with police, while the daughter who found them was "extremely upset".

He said she was being provided with support, along with police officers and paramedics who first arrived at the home yesterday.

"It is distressing for our officers who have to respond and the other emergency services, ambulance (workers)," the detective said.