Elderly couple rescued after blizzard traps them in Italian home

Firefighters rescued an elderly couple who had been stuck in their house due to heavy snow in Carpignano, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, central Italy.

The couple called emergency services during the evening because it was impossible for them to leave their house due to the extreme weather.

The firefighter operation lasted a few hours and it involved carrying the two people on stretchers because they had difficulty walking in the snow.

State police sent a helicopter with food supplies to the emergency crews working in Rigopiano to rescue the survivors of the avalanche that hit a hotel in the mountains of the Gran Sasso range in the Abruzzo region.

Rescue workers on skis reached a four-star spa hotel buried by an avalanche in earthquake-stricken central Italy, reporting no signs of life as they searched for around 30 people believed trapped inside.

Three bodies were recovered as heavy vehicles struggled to get to the scene.

Two people escaped the devastation at the Hotel Rigopiano and called for help, but it took hours for responders to arrive to the remote zone.