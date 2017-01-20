 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Elderly couple rescued after blizzard traps them in Italian home

share

Source:

Associated Press

Firefighters rescued an elderly couple who had been stuck in their house due to heavy snow in Carpignano, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, central Italy.

Firefighters were called to the home in Carpignano, Italy, when the couple realised they couldn't leave their home.
Source: Associated Press

The couple called emergency services during the evening because it was impossible for them to leave their house due to the extreme weather.

The firefighter operation lasted a few hours and it involved carrying the two people on stretchers because they had difficulty walking in the snow.

State police sent a helicopter with food supplies to the emergency crews working in Rigopiano to rescue the survivors of the avalanche that hit a hotel in the mountains of the Gran Sasso range in the Abruzzo region.

Rescue workers on skis reached a four-star spa hotel buried by an avalanche in earthquake-stricken central Italy, reporting no signs of life as they searched for around 30 people believed trapped inside.

Three bodies were recovered as heavy vehicles struggled to get to the scene.

Two people escaped the devastation at the Hotel Rigopiano and called for help, but it took hours for responders to arrive to the remote zone.

Days of heavy snowfall had knocked out electricity and phone lines in many central Italian towns and hamlets, compounded by four powerful earthquakes that struck the region.

Related

UK and Europe

00:37
Rescue workers can be seen making their way to the ski resort in Abruzzo where dozens are feared dead

Aerial footage shows desolate scene of Italy hotel blanketed by deadly avalanche

00:30
A number of people are feared dead after the avalanche struck the Hotel Rigopiano after earthquakes in the region.

Watch: Rescuers reach central Italy hotel buried by avalanche
Students and teachers stand outside a highschool after it was evacuated following three earthquakes which hit central Italy in the space of an hour, shaking the same region that suffered a series of deadly quakes last year, in Rome, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP)

Central Italy rocked by four strong quakes within a few hours

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:12
3
A mother in South Africa was filmed strangely trying to slide out of a room to avoid waking her sleeping baby.

Watch: Desperate mum's 'reverse leopard crawl' out of sleeping baby's room watched by millions

00:25
4
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:38
5
To commemorate Barack Obama’s final day in office Ellen DeGeneres shared her favourite moments with the President and first lady.

Watch: 'I'm a legally married woman because of him' - Ellen thanks Obama for 'changing her life'

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

00:25
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

00:13
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

00:33
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

Williams wasn't at all happy when a reporter said her match against Safarova was 'scrappy.'


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ