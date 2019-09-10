TODAY |

Elderly couple confirmed dead in New South Wales bushfires

AAP
An elderly couple has died after bushfires swept across northern New South Wales earlier this week.

Authorities have confirmed human remains were found today at the Coongbar property belonging to a 77-year-old man and 69-year-old woman.

The Drake fire destroyed at least eight houses on Tuesday while 21 homes were lost in the neighbouring Busbys Flat fire, the Rural Fire Service said on Thursday afternoon.

"The circumstances around the unfortunate deaths of these two people will be subject to an extensive investigation," Superintendent Toby Lindsay told reporters in nearby Casino.

"I'm advised they were located inside the residence."

Authorities visited the home yesterday night and found it had been destroyed.

New South Wales Police and forensic officers returned today and "the remains were located inside the property", a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The Drake fire, which killed the couple, had been burning for more than a month before it swept through Coongbar on Tuesday. Fire investigators say it was caused by a lightning strike.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dozens of other fires continue to burn, says 1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell. Source: 1 NEWS

The Busbys Flat fire - which has since joined up with the Drake blaze - only started on Friday evening and police believe it was deliberately lit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are now more than 100 blazes across two states, 1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell reports. Source: 1 NEWS
