TODAY |

Elderly couple abandon yacht, make arduous swim to cliff shoreline after hitting rocks in Niue

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Accidents
Barbara Dreaver

There’s been a dramatic rescue in Niue after a yacht hit a reef there, forcing the elderly American couple aboard to swim to the cliff shoreline.

Brian Rodwell and Lorraine Weir were cut up badly on rocks and coral when they swam ashore yesterday, and local rescuers swung into action to retrieve the pair from the remote cliff area.

The Niue Disaster Management team, rescue rope team and fisheries staff raced to get to the couple before darkness fell amidst a challenging cliff terrain.

Lorraine Weir receives care after the incident. Source: Supplied

But they managed to bring up the pair from the shoreline and a medical team was on hand to give immediate treatment.

The pair’s Australian registered yacht, Ki, remains perched on top of the reef on the east coast of Niue.

Rescuers battle challenging terrain. Source: Supplied

The couple were cut up badly on the rocks when they swam ashore. Source: Supplied
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Accidents
Barbara Dreaver
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Corrections find the phone inmates used to live stream sparring session inside Auckland's Paremoremo prison
2
The University of Auckland is investigating a violent incident between pro-China and pro-Hong Kong students.
Female activist knocked to the ground as Hong Kong, China tensions spill over at University of Auckland
3
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Karl Tu'inukuafe, Shannon Frizell axed as All Blacks squad cut to 34 for Bledisloe series
4
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's rise to NRL stardom with Raiders fuelled by his family
5
There are warnings on several South Island state highways.
Heavy snow warning for Marlborough as wintry blast moves up the country
MORE FROM
World
MORE
This Monday, July 29, 2019 photo provided by the San Diego Zoo shows a day-old southern white rhino calf stands beside its resting mother, Victoria, at the at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif. The zoo has announced the first successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America. San Diego Zoo Global says the mother gave birth to a healthy male calf Sunday July 28, 2019, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Mother and calf will remain off-limits to the public for now to allow them to bond. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo via AP)

Artificially conceived rhino born at US zoo in effort to save species from brink of extinction

'Disgruntled' Walmart employee shoots dead two people, injures police officer in US
Coastline near Dili, East Timor (file picture).

Australia under pressure to return millions of dollars of gas royalties to East Timor

00:25
Grant Robertson said he wondered “if there’s a bit of a sexist overtone” to the National leader’s comments.

Bridges 'desperate and disrespectful' after labelling Ardern 'part-time PM' - Robertson