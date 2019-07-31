Elderly couple abandon yacht, make arduous swim to cliff shoreline after hitting rocks in Niue

There’s been a dramatic rescue in Niue after a yacht hit a reef there, forcing the elderly American couple aboard to swim to the cliff shoreline.

Brian Rodwell and Lorraine Weir were cut up badly on rocks and coral when they swam ashore yesterday, and local rescuers swung into action to retrieve the pair from the remote cliff area.

The Niue Disaster Management team, rescue rope team and fisheries staff raced to get to the couple before darkness fell amidst a challenging cliff terrain.

Lorraine Weir receives care after the incident. Source: Supplied

But they managed to bring up the pair from the shoreline and a medical team was on hand to give immediate treatment.

The pair’s Australian registered yacht, Ki, remains perched on top of the reef on the east coast of Niue.