Elderly Australian man dies after contracting coronavirus in aged care home, bringing country's death toll to three

Source:  AAP

A NSW man in his 80s has died after contracting coronavirus in his Sydney aged care home, taking the nationwide death toll to three.

File picture Source: istock.com

The 82-year-old was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Wednesday, after he picked up the virus from an infected aged care worker in her 50s at BaptistCare's Dorothy Henderson Lodge in Macquarie Park.

He died overnight in hospital, chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said today.

The man's death follows that of a 95-year-old woman and fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

More than 70 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus, with figures expected to continue climbing across the country.

An extra 260,000 masks will be immediately released from the federal stockpile to primary health networks, deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said.

"We realised that personal protective equipment for our healthcare workforce and our aged care workforce is absolutely fundamental. We need to make sure that they are kept safe," Professor Kelly said yesterday.

