TODAY |

El Paso mass shooting death toll rises to 22

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A hospital official says another victim of the weekend mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, has died.

Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, says the patient was one of two victims of Saturday's attack to die at the hospital on Monday. Police earlier announced the death of one of the patients.

The new deaths bring the death toll from the attack to 22. More than two dozen other people were wounded.

The attack happened hours before a separate mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed and others were wounded.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas are the latest sites of mass killings. Source: 1 NEWS

Mamy Garcia comforts his girlfriend Jackie Saucedo during the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas, a day after a mass shooting at a Walmart store. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
Mamy Garcia comforts his girlfriend Jackie Saucedo during the Hope Border Institute prayer vigil Sunday, August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
For the All Blacks, there is no room for distractions while Australia are openly talking about building to Rugby World Cup.
All Blacks' attitude to Bledisloe couldn't be more different to the Wallabies'
2
Richard Anderson lives near Dunedin’s famous Oke family treehouse, which was deemed by Dunedin City Council to be in breach of the Building Code.
Fair Go: Dunedin man outraged council demanding his firewood 'awning' needs consenting - 'It’s really pathetic'
3
Live stream: Breakfast
4
Raymond is pulling out all the stops on his farm near Taihape.
Watch: Best landlord ever? Kind-hearted Kiwi farmer constructs insulated wool home for his dogs
5
The Infrastructure Minister says scattered “stones on an old cow farm” don't have greater significance than building houses for whānau.
Shane Jones labels protestors at Ihumātao 'freedom campers'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
US Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper meets Ron Mark

Top American defence official says US and NZ are 'brothers'

El Paso shootings: Victims include mum who protected baby, and student who helped the sick
00:39
Unfortunately for the convicted drug trafficker, his attempt to bust out of Bangu prison in Rio was foiled.

Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in failed jail escape bid

Mother-of-three becomes first person to end their life under Victoria's new euthanasia laws