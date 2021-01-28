TODAY |

Eighty-nine foreigners arrested at Thai bar for flouting Covid-19 rules

Source:  Associated Press

Police raided a party at a bar on a popular resort island in southern Thailand and arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations, officials said today.

Thai immigration officers talk to people at a bar on Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand. Source: Associated Press

The Tuesday night raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan also netted 22 Thais, including one identified as the bar’s owner and another who sold drinks there, said police Col. Suparerk Pankosol, superintendent of the provincial immigration office.

He said the gathering was illegal under a national state of emergency declared last March to combat the coronavirus.

Those arrested were from more than 10 countries, including the US, Britain, Switzerland and Denmark, Suparerk said. Photos of the raid distributed by police showed a dark, crowded room with casually dressed partygoers, almost all wearing face masks.

Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province is a popular destination for young backpacking travelers and is known especially for its all-night Full Moon beach parties.

However, Thailand has barred virtually all tourists from entering the country since last April.

There have been 29 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani out of a national total of 15,465. However, 11 of the 29 cases have been found in the last month as Thailand experienced a resurgence of the disease.

Suparerk said the arrested people were being held at the Koh Phangan police station, where investigators were preparing documents to charge them.

He said police had tracked the party plans on social media, where the bar was promoting the event to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Entry tickets were 100 baht ($NZD5.30), with food and drink extra.

World
Asia
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
4
Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved
5
Rebel Wilson says she is treated differently since incredible weight loss
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Professor returns Australia Day award in protest against Margaret Court being honoured
00:42

'We can't wait any longer' to address climate crisis, Joe Biden tells US

Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved

Trade Minister suggests Australia speak with ‘more diplomacy’ about China so it can have ‘mature’ relationship