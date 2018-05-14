 

Eighty-five-year-old man seriously injured in hit-and-run while crossing road in Australia

CCTV footage captured the moment the elderly man was hit by a car in Adelaide.
Related

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
2
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
3
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
4
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

5
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.


00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.

01:48
WORLD has long claimed its clothes are NZ made but it’s now emerged a small percentage aren’t.

Commerce Commission launches investigation into WORLD clothing brand's 'Made in New Zealand' labelling

The fashion label headed by Dame Denise L'Estrange-Corbet has been under fire with accusations they have misled consumers about the origins of their clothing.

Retail worker (file picture).

Retail workers missing out on $800 per year in 'unpaid' duties - union

First Union are receiving messages and reports from retail workers who had not realised until now that they were entitled to be paid.


 
