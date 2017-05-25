 

Eighth person arrested in connection with deadly Manchester terror attack

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The Greater Manchester Police have arrested another man in connection to Tuesday's terror attack at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people and left 59 injured. 

More information is emerging about Salman Abedi, the man who murdered 22 people outside an Ariana Grande concert.
Source: BBC

In a update posted to Twitter this afternoon, police said, "ten people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which a man and a woman have since been released without charge."

"Eight men remain in custody for questioning," the update added. 

"This is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage."

The man was arrested in the Moss Side area. 

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around bomber Salman Abedi.

Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says the father of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained yesterday.

Abedi, 22, was a British citizen born to Libyan parents and grew up around Manchester. He died in the attack outside an Ariana Grande concert. 

UK and Europe

