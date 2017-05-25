Eighth person arrested in connection with deadly Manchester terror attack

Sources:| Associated Press
The Greater Manchester Police have arrested another man in connection to Tuesday's terror attack at Manchester Arena which killed 22 people and left 59 injured.
In a update posted to Twitter this afternoon, police said, "ten people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which a man and a woman have since been released without charge."
"Eight men remain in custody for questioning," the update added.
"This is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage."
The man was arrested in the Moss Side area.
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around bomber Salman Abedi.
Ahmed bin Salem, the spokesman of a Libyan anti-terror force, says the father of Salman Abedi, Hashim, was detained yesterday.
Abedi, 22, was a British citizen born to Libyan parents and grew up around Manchester. He died in the attack outside an Ariana Grande concert.
