TODAY |

Eighteen people arrested after NSW daycare centre allegedly used as front to steal $5.3m

1 NEWS
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

Eighteen people have been arrested and 150 parents are under investigation by New South Wales police in relation to a syndicate which allegedly used a daycare centre as a front to steal up to NZ$5.3 million from the federal government.

It comes after a "graduation ceremony", staged by Red Roses Family Day Care, was live streamed on December 16, ABC News reports.

The ceremony was held for Year 6 students, who allegedly received their diplomas in front of their families, a title, written in Arabic, said.

The group claimed to operate centres throughout Sydney and Wollongong, but NSW police claim the centres were empty.

At least one of the Red Roses daycare centres, which was said to have looked after 50 children, was found to be operating from a garage, police said.

The company's director, Alee Farman, was among three men and 15 women arrested in police raids Wednesday.

Police are now investigating up to 150 parents who are believed to have sold their children's identities for perks from the Commonwealth's Child Care Subsidy Scheme.

The alleged scam had a "level of sophistication we don't see in outlaw motorcycles gangs," NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said.

Unidentifiable child on playground Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
2
The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
3
Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
4
The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
5
The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Folau says hell awaits drunks, homosexuals, fornicators and others.

Israel Folau remained defiant about controversial post despite chances to reduce punishment by taking it down - report
00:43
The Duke of Sussex launched the fifth Invictus Games in The Hague, leaving his wife and new born Archie at home.

Beaming Prince Harry presented with adorable baby suit by Dutch royal family
00:13
In-bus surveillance footage shows Samantha Call grabbing the student as he prepared to walk off the bus, and into danger.

Camera catches moment bus driver saves student from reckless car driver
Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Benji back to marshal West Tigers past Knights - 'He's right, ready to go and looking forward to playing'