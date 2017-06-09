'For eight years he wore the same tux, shoes' - Michelle Obama spills Barack's big secret

Former first lady Michelle Obama has revealed her husband Barack Obama wore the same tuxedo and shoes for his entire presidency.

Mrs Obama told the remarkable secret about her husband at the Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, according to the Independent.

While Mrs Obama wore numerous dresses to special occasions and appearances which were constantly scrutinised, Barak Obama wore the same black tuxedo for eight years.

"This is the unfair thing - you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers - no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux," Mrs Obama said, trying to make a point about the disparity in perceptions about what men and women wear.

"Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace - they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes."