Eight-year-old rescued after unicorn floatie drifts out to sea in US

Associated Press
A volunteer water rescue team has saved an eight-year-old boy who floated away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn.

Volunteer rescuers pull a unicorn-shaped floatie from the water. Source: Facebook / Oak Island Water Rescue

US news outlets report that the Ohio boy was at the beach on Oak Island this week when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly 0.8 kilometres out to sea. Volunteers with Oak Island Water Rescue say the unicorn float acted as a sail, which caused it to move too fast for the boy to stop.

Rescue crews say family members called 911 and the team used a raft to reach the boy and bring him back to shore.

An eight-year-old boy is hugged after floating away from the North Carolina coast. Source: Facebook / Oak Island Water Rescue

WWAY-TV reports other floats blew out to sea several times last year, but this was the first time a child was still on board.

    The eight-year-old was at the beach when the raft was blown 0.8km away. Source: Associated Press
