Eight-year-old 'beautiful little girl' among the victims of Manchester attack

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Police are beginning to name the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing, which saw a blast kill 22 Ariana Grande concertgoers and injure 59 people. 

This undated photo obtained by the Press Association on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, of Saffie Roussos, one of the victims of an attack at Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England, which left more than a dozen dead on Monday. A suicide bomber blew himself up as concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande. (PA via AP)

Manchester concert bombing victims Saffie Roussos, 8, and Gerogina Callender, 18.

Source: Associated Press / Instagram.

Saffie Roussos, 8, was the youngest fatality identified so far. She was at the concert with her mother and sister who were both injured in the blast.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, though a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.

Saffie's school, Tarleton Community Primary in north-west England, confirmed her death. 

Head teacher Chris Upton described her as "simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word".

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair," he said.

The Guardian reported 18-year-old Georgina Callander was confirmed as another fatality of the explosion. 

Georgina Callander, 18, had met the star in 2015, when she posted a photo on Instagram of meeting her.
Source: BBC

She was studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Lancashire. 

Runshaw College said: "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday’s Manchester attack was one of our students here at Runshaw College. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina’s friends, family, and all of those affected by this loss," The Guardian reported. 

John Atkinson, 26, was the third named victim of the attack, with friends describing him as "a beautiful soul", according to the Manchester Evening News. 

Friend Tracey Crolla wrote: "John Atkinson you turned into an amazing young man so kind and thoughtful you will be missed by everyone."

Europe correspondent Emma Keeling brings us the latest from a shocked Manchester.
Source: Seven Sharp

