Eight people dead in shootings in German city of Hanau

Police say eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau today NZT (Wednesday evening in Germany).

Police and paramedics at the scene of one of the shootings in Hanau, Germany Source: Reuters

A short police statement gave no information on the victims. It said that authorities are searching for the perpetrators, and it is not immediately clear what the reason for the shootings may have been.

The BBC, citing media in Germany, reports that five others were injured.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometres east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.