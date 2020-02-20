TODAY |

Eight people dead in shootings in German city of Hanau

Breaking Source:  Associated Press

Police say eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau today NZT (Wednesday evening in Germany).

Police and paramedics at the scene of one of the shootings in Hanau, Germany Source: Reuters

A short police statement gave no information on the victims. It said that authorities are searching for the perpetrators, and it is not immediately clear what the reason for the shootings may have been.

The BBC, citing media in Germany, reports that five others were injured.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometres east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported, without citing sources, that an attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city. It said witnesses reported hearing eight or nine shots and seeing at least one person lying on the ground.

World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three charged in US after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub
2
Eerie Starlink satellite string passing over New Zealand tonight
3
Eight people dead in shootings in German city of Hanau
4
Mother burnt in Brisbane car fire dies after husband and three children perish
5
'Beyond comprehension' - family friend expresses horror at Brisbane car fire that left five dead
MORE FROM
World
MORE

President Trump 'offered Assange pardon' if he denied Russian links to hacking

Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

Three charged in US after 11-year-old gives birth in bathtub
01:31

Mother burnt in Brisbane car fire dies after husband and three children perish