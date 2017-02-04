Eight people dead and multiple people hospitalised after tourist boat accident on lake in Missouri

Eight people are dead and several others have been left hospitalised after a tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake today.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night (local time) after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board.

Rader says an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.

A dive team is assisting.

Rader says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.

More to come.