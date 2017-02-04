Eight people dead and multiple people hospitalised after tourist boat accident on lake in Missouri

Source:Associated Press
Eight people are dead and several others have been left hospitalised after a tourist boat accident on a Missouri lake today.
Source: istock.com
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the accident occurred Thursday night (local time) after a Ride the Ducks tourist boat reportedly sank on Table Rock Lake with more than 30 people on board.
Rader says an off-duty sheriff's deputy working security helped rescue people. He says recovery efforts are ongoing, with some passengers still unaccounted for.
A dive team is assisting.
Rader says weather is believed to have caused the boat to capsize.
More to come.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
"Maybe this has galvanised them, hearing each other's stories and knowing they are not alone," say the nurses behind the Facebook group, New Zealand, please hear our voice.