Eight people dead after gunman opens fire at Indianapolis Fedex facility

Eight people were shot and killed in a shooting today at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis, police said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

When police arrived late Thursday evening (local time), officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters.

Multiple other people were injured and went to local hospitals, police spokesperson Cook said at a news conference.

At least four people were hospitalised, including one person with critical injuries. Two others were treated at the scene and released. No law enforcement officers were injured.

Police had previously said the gunman shot and killed himself.



A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.