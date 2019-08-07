Eight people abandon ship after whale-watching catamaran catches fire off Gold Coast

Eight people had to abandon ship after a catamaran on a whale-watching trip caught fire off the Gold Coast.

The boat caught alight on Wednesday morning about seven kilometres off the coast of Main Beach.

Those on board reportedly managed to climb aboard a life raft before being taken back to shore by water police.

The boat was owned by Gold Coast locals who were taking friends visiting from overseas out to view whales.

Those on board were aged between 13 and 78 and no injuries were reported.

Police said an electrical fault in the engine room of the 18-metre vessel sparked the blaze which caused billowing black smoke that could be seen from the shore.

"The skipper has heard a bang and gone down in the engine room to inspect the cause," Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro told reporters.

"He opened up the switchboard and at that time, it immediately combusted and fire has broken out.